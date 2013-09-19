(Corrects headline to say relinquishes some licences, not eight licences)

Sept 20 Draig Resources Ltd : * Relinquishment of licences * A subsidiary of Draig Resources Limited BDBL LLC is the holder of eight exploration licences in Mongolia * Says BDBL holds the licences on behalf of a JV arrangement between BDBL and subsidiaries of Trinity Mongolia Pty Ltd * BDBL holds a 75% interest in the joint venture and Trinity, through its subsidiaries, holds a 25% interest * Exploration activities undertaken to date have proven that some of the exploration licences are not as prospective for coal as was previously thought * Board, joint venture management committee have decided to relinquish exploration licences 12000X, 10566X and 9116X * Source text for Eikon