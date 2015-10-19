DUBAI Oct 19 Dubai-based contractor Drake and
Scull said on Monday its engineering unit had secured a
224 million dirham ($61 million) contract related to work on a
hotel complex and the expansion of a mall in the emirate.
The firm said in a bourse filing it had already begun work
at the site, with a projected handover scheduled for 2018.
The contract was for mechanical, electrical and plumbing
(MEP) works at a hotel complex, as well as the development of an
extension to a "prominent retail mall", which in total will
cover 192,000 square metres.
It did not name the client or the mall in the statement.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
