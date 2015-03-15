BRIEF-Fitch says Basel III implementation in APAC to follow global pace
* Fitch - Basel III implementation in APAC to follow global pace
(Adds dropped word from headline)
DUBAI, March 15 Dubai's Drake & Scull has formed a joint 395 million dirhams ($107.55 million) joint venture with Habtoor Leighton Specon to provide mechanical, electrical and plumbing services for part of the $1.1 billion Jewel of the Creek project, it said on Sunday. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
* Fitch - Basel III implementation in APAC to follow global pace
May 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close to $4 billion after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest U.S. television station operators, according to people familiar with the matter.