DUBAI May 28 Dubai contractor Drake & Scull
International (DSI) expects to have nearly 1 billion
dirhams ($272 million) of cash flow available over the next four
years to partly repay its debt, banking sources told Reuters.
The loss-making builder sent non-disclosure agreements to
its lenders in April, ahead of planned meetings to discuss the
rescheduling of payments on existing debt and to seek support
for its 2017-2021 business plan.
DSI been battling a depressed Gulf construction market, as
governments rein in spending on infrastructure schemes after oil
prices declined.
DSI estimates it will have 956 million dirhams of cash flow
available for debt service (CFADS) over the next four years,
which will be used to partly repay 2.6 billion dirhams of funded
debt and 699 million dirhams of interest costs, according to the
sources who saw the business plan and spoke on conditions of
anonymity as the matter is not public.
Funded debt can usually be bonds, long-term notes payables
or debentures that will mature in more than one year.
DSI did not respond to Reuters queries for comment.
One of the creditors, who is familiar with DSI's plan, told
Reuters that the company should have shed more light on how it
will reduce its debt.
"There was very little comfort for lenders," said the
creditor. "It would have been nice to have some information on
its debt repayment plan and its debt reduction plan.
"With a five year-plan it's very difficult to be accurate as
a lot of it is dependent on economic conditions."
DSI also forecasts earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization this year of 64 million dirhams,
from a negative figure of 566 million dirhams last year, the
sources said.
The company expects revenues of 17.48 billion dirhams over
the next four years, mostly from current backlog, expected
project wins in 2017 and improved market conditions driven by
Dubai's Expo 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the
sources said. A second creditor said the revenue forecast was
quite bullish compared to general market expectations.
In February DSI announced a turnaround and capital
restructuring plan which included a number of cost-cutting
measures, capital raising initiatives and divesting
non-performing or distressed subsidiaries.
Drake & Scull also said that as part of its turnaround and
capital restructuring plan, it was considering proposing a
rights issue of 500 million dirhams in equity to a strategic
investor, and that it had secured a binding offer from United
Arab Emirates-based Tabarak Investment.
Shareholders this month approved a 75 percent reduction of
Drake & Scull's paid-up share capital. A 50 percent
reduction was one of the conditions for investment from Tabarak.
($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham)
