BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
DUBAI Aug 15 Dubai's Drake & Scull (DSI) swung to a second-quarter net loss as revenue shrank amid a slowdown in the construction sector.
The contractor made a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 207.6 million dirhams ($56.6 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit of 10.3 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.
EFG Hermes forecast DSI to make a quarterly loss of 11.4 million dirhams.
DSI had reported worsening earnings in eight of the preceding nine quarters that it blamed on a slowdown in the Gulf construction sector, including a substantial loss in the third quarter of 2015 due to provisioning.
DSI's second-quarter revenue was 805.5 million dirhams, versus 1.29 billion dirhams a year earlier.
Total net loss reached 225.9 million dirhams, it said. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)