* Q2 profit 26.1 mln dirhams vs 51.3 mln dirhams yr-ago
* Contract revenue for Q2 falls to 717.3 million dirhams
* Co says acquisition costs hits profits
* Drake shares fall 3.6 pct on Dubai bourse
DUBAI, Aug 15 Dubai contractor Drake and Scull
posted a 49 percent drop in second-quarter net profit
on Wednesday, missing analysts' forecasts, as high financing
costs for acquisitions and increased provisions for contracts
ate into profits.
The firm, which specialises in mechanical, engineering and
plumbing operations, made a second-quarter net profit of 26.1
million dirhams ($7.1 million) compared with 51.3 million
dirhams in the same period in 2011, it said in a statement.
The results missed analysts' forecasts who expected a
second-quarter net profit of 46.7 million dirhams in a Reuters
poll.
Drake shares were down 3.6 percent at 0650 GMT on Dubai's
bourse.
The company, which has pushed into other markets like Saudi
Arabia and Kuwait following a slowdown in Dubai's real estate
sector, blamed expenses from acquisitions and contracts
provisioning for the profit drop.
"Finance costs from acquisition funding and contracts
provisioning continue to hinder profit growth," said Osama
Hamdan, chief financial officer for Drake.
"Our exposure to the euro currency through our German
subsidiary and the volatile fluctuations in foreign exchange
also contributed to the decline in earnings."
Contract revenue for the quarter fell to 717.3 million
dirhams from 738.7 million dirhams in the prior-year period.
Hamdan said revenue in the quarter was impacted by lower
productivity on major projects, especially in its key focus
market of Saudi Arabia.
Drake secured contracts worth 1.6 billion dirhams
year-to-date and has a order backlog of 7.4 billion dirhams at
the end of June 30.
The firm said it is expanding into rail and oil & gas and
both business units are expected to contribute to the revenue in
the second half of the year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
