DUBAI May 15 Dubai's Drake & Scull
(DSI) posted a 61 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on
Sunday, extending an earnings slump as its revenue declined.
The contractor made a net profit attributable to
shareholders of 9.8 million dirhams ($2.67 million) in the three
months to March 31, it said in a statement. This compares with a
profit of 25.1 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.
EFG Hermes forecast DSI would make a quarterly net profit of
20.1 million dirhams.
DSI had reported worsening earnings in seven of the
preceding eight quarters, a slump it blamed on a slowdown in the
Gulf construction sector. This included a substantial loss in
the third quarter of 2015 due to provisioning.
DSI's first-quarter revenue was 1.03 billion dirhams, down
7.2 percent from 1.11 billion dirhams a year earlier.
Costs shrank by a smaller margin, falling 5.1 percent to
956.1 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
