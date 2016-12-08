DUBAI Dec 8 The board of Dubai-listed construction and engineering firm Drake & Scull (DSI) has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as a strategic and financial advisor, DSI said on Thursday.

The consultancy firm will assist with "examining the company's capital structure and financial liabilities", according to a bourse filing.

DSI announced last month it was reviewing its business to address market challenges which could lead to a withdrawal from non-core markets, retrenching on civil works in Saudi Arabia and a more conservative stance on recovering certain receivables.

The company has been battling a depressed construction market in the Gulf, as governments rein in spending on infrastructure schemes in the wake of the decline in oil prices.

