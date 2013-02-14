BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
DUBAI Feb 14 Drake and Scull International : * Dubai's Drake and Scull Q4 net profit 46 million dirhams. * Year-earlier Q4 net profit was 65 million dirhams - Reuters calculations * Q4 revenue 1.2 bln dirhams * 2012 full year net profit 128 million dirhams vs 220 million dirhams year-ago
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.