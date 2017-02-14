(Adds Q4 performance, detail, context)
DUBAI Feb 14 Dubai-based building company Drake
& Scull (DSI) announced a turnaround and capital
restructuring plan on Tuesday as it reported another quarterly
loss, the latest sign of how a slowdown in the Gulf's
construction industry is hurting contractors.
Its shares rallied on news of the capital restructuring,
after initially falling when the company reported a
fourth-quarter 2016 net loss of 490 million dirhams ($133
million).
The shares were up nearly 9 percent by 0944 GMT.
Like its peers in the region, Drake & Scull (DSI) has been
hit hard by tough competition in the sector and an economic
slowdown caused by low oil prices.
The company said the turnaround plan included among other
measures capital raising, divesting non-performing or distressed
subsidiaries and the disposal of non-core assets as well as
cost-cutting measures.
The loss reversed a 14.7 million dirham net profit for the
same quarter of 2015 and the company has now been in the red
since the first quarter of last year.
It said its performance throughout 2016 was hurt by problems
related to projects in Saudi Arabia that led to cost overruns
and a hit to its revenue, and these were mostly reflected in its
fourth quarter results.
The company appointed a new CEO in October and asked
advisers last year for proposals to review its business and find
strategic investors.
As part of its capital restructuring plan, DSI said it was
considering proposing a rights issue of 500 million dirhams in
equity to a strategic investor, and that it had secured a
binding offer from United Arab Emirates-based Tabarak
Investment. The offer was subject to the approval of DSI's
shareholders and the Emirates Securities and Commodities
Authority (ESCA).
According to its website, Tabarak offers investment and
advisory services among other areas. Tabarak could not be
reached for comment.
DSI also said it was seeking approval from the ESCA for a 50
percent capital reduction. That would involve the cancellation
of shares and will be on a pro-rata basis at a ratio of 2:1 and
will apply to all shareholders, it said.
Shareholders will vote at the company's annual general
meeting in April on whether to approve the capital restructuring
plan, it said.
Fellow Dubai contractor Arabtec said on Monday
that it was seeking shareholder approval for a 1.5 billion
dirhams rights issue to recapitalise the company. Arabtec
reported a wider fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)
