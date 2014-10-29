Oct 29 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a 17 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, helped by the strong box-office showing of its most recent movie "How to Train Your Dragon 2".

The company's net income rose to $11.9 million, or 14 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $10.1 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $180.9 million from $154.5 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)