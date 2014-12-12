LONDON Dec 12 Shares in Drax fell to
their lowest in more than two years, wiping as much as 300
million pounds ($471 million) off the power firm's market value,
after Britain announced planned changes to one of its subsidy
schemes for biomass plants.
Britain's Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC)
said in a consultation published on Friday it wanted to make
changes to the subsidy system because more biomass generation
was being developed than it initially planned, and to make sure
enough cash is left to help support other types of low-carbon
power generation.
Drax shares were down 9 percent to 514.5 pence at 0950 GMT,
after trading as low as 490.1 pence.
As part of extensive reform of Britain's electricity market,
the government is changing the way it supports renewable energy
projects by replacing direct subsidies with a
contracts-for-difference (CfD) system whereby qualifying
projects are guaranteed a minimum price at which they can sell
electricity.
DECC said on Friday it would no longer grandfather, or
guarantee, the subsidies offered under its previous Renewables
Obligation scheme, to biomass conversion projects.
"We believe that none of Drax's currently planned
conversions should be affected by today's announcement. What
would be affected is a fourth unit conversion that could
potentially happen (in 2016/17)," said analyst Angelos
Anastasiou at Whitman Howard.
Drax was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.6367 pounds)
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale and Karolin Schaps; Editing by
Mark Potter)