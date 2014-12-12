(Adds Drax comment, background)
LONDON Dec 12 Shares in British power producer
Drax fell to their lowest in more than two years, wiping
as much as 300 million pounds ($471 million) off its market
value, after the government announced changes to a subsidy
scheme for biomass plants.
Changes to the subsidy system were needed because more
biomass generation was being developed than expected and to
safeguard funds for other types of low-carbon power generation,
the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said in a
consultation published on Friday.
Drax shares were down 10 percent at 506 pence at 1105 GMT,
after trading as low as 490.1 pence.
The government is changing the way it supports renewable
energy projects. It is replacing direct subsidies with a
contracts-for-difference (CfD) system whereby qualifying
projects are guaranteed a minimum price for their electricity.
DECC said it would no longer grandfather, or guarantee, the
subsidies offered under its previous Renewables Obligation
scheme, for biomass conversion projects.
Drax meets around 7-8 percent of Britain's electricity
demand. It is gradually converting generation capacity at its
coal-fired power plant in Yorkshire to biomass.
"Today's announcement will have no impact on the Drax base
strategy of converting three generating units to burn
sustainable biomass in place of coal and becoming a
predominantly biomass-fuelled power generator," Drax said by
email.
"We have said that we are evaluating the option for a fourth
unit conversion and we must now consider the implications of a
change in grandfathering policy on that decision," it said.
The first power generation unit was converted in May last
year and the second conversion was completed in October. Both
earned government support.
Drax plans to convert a third unit between July 2015 and
June 2016.
($1 = 0.6367 pounds)
