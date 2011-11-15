* Sees FY EPS, EBITDA towards top end of market views
* Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY EBITDA estimate - 313.3 mln stg
* Trading conditions in commodity markets relatively stable
LONDON, Nov 15 Drax, the operator
of Britain's largest coal-fired power station, said it expects
to report full-year earnings towards the top end of market
expectations, on the back of strong trading so far in the
second-half.
Drax, whose coal-fired power station in North Yorkshire
supplies about 7 percent of Britain's electricity, said it had
continued to benefited from a solid operating performance.
"The plant's reliability and flexibility allow us to
participate in the real-time electricity trading market, managed
on a daily basis by National Grid ... and we have been
particularly active in this market during the period," the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Drax said it expects full-year earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) towards the top
end of market forecasts. The average currently stands at 313.3
million pounds ($498.2 million) according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll of analysts.
The company added that trading conditions in commodity
markets had been relatively stable. It had warned in February
that rising coal prices could hurt margins.
Shares in Drax closed at 554 pence on Monday, valuing the
company at 2 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Rhys Jones)