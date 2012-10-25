Oct 25 Drax, the owner of one of
Europe's biggest coal-fired power stations, plans to raise 180
million pounds through a share placing to help turn it into a
regional leader in renewable energy production.
The company plans to place 36.47 million shares worth 11
pence each and take on 100 million pounds ($160.3 million) in
new debt and refinance existing credit, it said on Thursday.
Drax estimates the conversion will require a capital
investment of between 650 million and 700 million pounds.
Drax is converting to biomass fuel as rising coal prices
squeeze its profits and the British government offers subsidies
to raise the amount of energy generated from renewable sources
to hit EU targets of 15 percent by 2020.
The company said that Invesco Asset Management and Schroder
Investment Management had already promised to take up
allocations in the placing.
The new shares issued will represent up to 9.99 percent of
the new company.
Drax said that trading conditions since the beginning of
July improved in all of its commodity markets except domestic
coal where some suppliers are still facing challenges, but that
its expectations for the full year are unchanged.
Shares in Drax tumbled more than 15 percent in one day in
late July when the British government announced smaller than
expected subsidies for burning biomass with other fuels, making
the group's conversion plans less profitable.
Drax shares were 1.4 percent down at 512.25 pence by 0720
GMT, valuing the company at around 1.9 billion pounds.