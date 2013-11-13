China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON Nov 13 British electricity generator Drax Group said it would beat average market forecasts for earnings this year on strong demand for the power it produces and an encouraging performance from its first biomass burning unit.
The company said it anticipated that full-year core earnings and underlying earnings per share for 2013 would be materially ahead of current market consensus forecasts, which stood at 203 million pounds and 27 pence respectively.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said on Saturday that banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time, urging the European Central Bank to be cautious in its push to clear banks' balance sheets of soured credit.