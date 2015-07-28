LONDON, July 28 British power producer Drax
reported an 18 percent rise in first-half core earnings
thanks to higher production at its power plant and said it had
started a strategic review to re-assess its long-term business
model.
Drax made 120 million pounds ($187 million) in first-half
core earnings, up from 102 million a year earlier, resulting in
a 53 million pound profit before tax.
It announced a half-year dividend payment of 5.1 pence per
share, up from 4.7 pence per share paid for the same period last
year.
Drax shares fell 30 percent on July 8 when the British
government removed a climate tax exemption from which Drax had
benefited since 2001.
($1 = 0.6421 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Clarke)