- LONDON Feb 21 Drax Group PLC : * Drax Group Plc FY EBITDA fell 15 percent to 334 million STG vs estimates of 326.2 million STG * Auto alert - Drax Group Plc total dividend 27.8 pence per share * Auto alert - Drax Group Plc final dividend 11.8 pence per share * Ready to expand significantly our renewable capacity with appropriate regulatory support * Strong hedge in place for 2012 at good margins; although little market visibility beyond 2013 * Continue to operate at less than our installed renewable biomass capacity