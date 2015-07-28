(Adds details, background, share price)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, July 28 British power producer Drax
, which has converted some of its power plant capacity to
run on cleaner biomass, has started a strategic review of its
business after the government indicated changes to renewable
energy subsidies.
Drax, which owns one of Britain's largest power stations, is
expected to take a 30 million pound hit on core earnings this
year after the government removed a climate change tax exemption
from which Drax had benefited.
Additionally, the British government has thrown into doubt
whether it will offer further subsidy handouts to renewable
energy projects, including biomass conversion plants, as it is
reviewing how much money it can spend. It has already cut
subsidies for solar plants and wind farms.
"We have always expressed an interest in complete biomass
conversion but it only works if it sits within the government's
renewable objectives," Dorothy Thompson, chief executive of
Drax, told Reuters.
The power producer reported an 18 percent rise in first-half
core earnings to 120 million pounds ($187 million) thanks to
higher production at its power plant.
It made a 53 million pound profit before tax, compared with
an 11 million pound loss a year earlier, allowing it to offer a
half-year dividend payment of 5.1 pence per share, up from 4.7
pence last year.
Drax shares were trading up 1.3 percent just after the
market open.
($1 = 0.6421 pounds)
