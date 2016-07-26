* Revenues from ancillary schemes more than trebled in H1
* Expects to bid in future capacity auctions
* Drax can provide 7-8 percent of Britain's electricity
(Updates throughout, recasts as interview with CEO)
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, July 26 British electricity producer
Drax will benefit from subsidy schemes designed to
prevent power cuts over the winter months, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
Revenue from the so-called ancillary contracts more than
trebled to 20 million pounds ($26 million) in the first half of
2016 compared with the same period last year, company results
posted earlier in the day showed.
"We see these as a real market opportunity for Drax across
our units," CEO Dorothy Thompson told Reuters in an interview.
Weak electricity prices have led to several generation plant
closures over the past few years, forcing Britain's grid
operator National Grid to launch a raft of measures to
ensure there is enough power over the winter.
From next year many of these schemes will be replaced by a
government capacity auction that pays generators a fixed fee to
guarantee availability, and is expected to be worth around 2-3
billion pounds a year.
At the end of this year, the government will hold auctions
to secure power for winter 2017/18 and winter 2020/21. Thompson
said she expected the company to enter all, or some of, its
coal-fired power units into both auctions.
Drax, which has enough capacity to provide 7-8 percent of
Britain's electricity, has secured contracts under the scheme to
provide power for winter 2019/20.
Analysts at ratings agency Moody's said those deals were
worth around 24 million pounds to the company.
Overall first-half earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 70 million pounds in
the first half of 2016, down from 120 million a year earlier.
Full-year earnings for 2016 would likely be at the lower end
of analysts' forecasts of 146-185 million pounds, the company
said in its results.
Weak power prices combined with high environmental levies
for coal-power producers had led to a challenging environment,
Thompson said.
Britain plans to close all its coal-fired power plants by
2025 unless they are fitted with technology to capture and store
carbon dioxide emissions.
Thompson said the company could convert all of its units to
biomass but would need government support to do so.
($1 = 0.7644 pounds)
