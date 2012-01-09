KUALA LUMPUR Jan 9 Malaysian automotive
and property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd said on Monday
it has submitted a bid for state investment arm Khazanah
Nasional's stake in national carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd
.
"DRB-Hicom has always viewed Proton Holdings Berhad as an
important automotive industry player and accordingly DRB-Hicom
was on the look-out for when opportunity will arise to explore
any viable proposal(s) which will benefit and add value to the
group's business and expansion plans," DRB-Hicom said in
response to a stock exchange query.
Local media had earlier quoted Proton adviser Mahathir
Mohamad as saying Khazanah Nasional will sell its 42.7 percent
stake in Proton to DRB-Hicom.
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing)