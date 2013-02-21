KUALA LUMPUR Feb 21 Malaysian
automotive-to-insurance conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd
said on Thursday it had teamed up with Saudi International
Trading and Marketing Ltd (SITM) to bid for airport ground
handling services in Saudi Arabia.
DRB-Hicom, owned by Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar
Al-Bukhary, said the collaboration would enable the business to
expand its overseas operations.
The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with
SITM through its wholly-owned subsidiary KL Airport Services Sdn
Bhd, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
The companies will do a feasibility study and submit their
bid when they have received an invitation from the General
Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia.
DRB-Hicom did not reveal the potential value of the handling
services contract.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Jane Merriman)