By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Malaysian conglomerate
DRB-Hicom Bhd, which wants to expand its presence in
the car market, has formed a joint venture with parts maker HBPO
GmBH to design, develop and supply front-end modules.
The deal was between DRB's HICOM Polymers Industry Sdn Bhd
unit and HBPO, presently the biggest manufacturer of FEMs.
FEMs are assemblies that, typically, integrate components
such as forward lighting, radiators, cooling fans, and air
conditioning condensers.
DRB-HICOM recently purchased a 42.7 percent stake in local
carmaker Proton for $412 million from state investment arm
Khazanah, the year's largest divestment for the latter.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Dan Lalor)