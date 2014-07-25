BRIEF-Cosmos Group sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to down 41.36 pct to 60.9 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)
July 25 DRDGold Ltd :
* Disposal of the mining rights of East Rand Proprietary Mines Limited and related assets and cautionary announcement
* Agreed purchase consideration of 220 million rand
* Sale to ERPM South Africa Holdings Proprietary Limited, a company nominated by Walcot Capital
* Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in co's securities until a full announcement is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 152,989 dinars versus profit 131,235 dinars year ago