Air hostesses walk next to the parked Air India's Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner upon its arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

NEW DELHI India is reviewing the safety situation of Boeing Co (BA.N) Dreamliners and will also talk to component makers of the U.S. aircraft but there are no plans to ground the planes, the aviation regulator said on Wednesday.

"We are not having any problem with our Dreamliners. The problems we had earlier were fixed," Arun Mishra, Director General of Civil Aviation, told Reuters.

State-owned Air India owns 6 Dreamliners.

"We are reviewing the situation now ... we will have to talk to component companies," Mishra said.

