SYDNEY Jan 16 Qantas Airways said on
Wednesday its order for 15 Boeing Dreamliner jets remains on
track, despite a string of recent problems with the aircraft.
The Australian carrier's subsidiary Jetstar is due to take
delivery of the first of the Dreamliner aircraft in the second
half of this year.
Qantas declined to comment further on the issues that have
plagued the Boeing 787 model, including the emergency
landing of an All Nippon Airways earlier Wednesday that led the
Japanese airline to ground all 17 of its 787 jets.
Last August, Qantas cancelled orders for 35 787-9 aircraft
to cut costs after posting a full-year net loss for the first
time in 17 years due to its bleeding international division.
It still has options and purchase rights for 50 of the planes
from 2016.
The Jetstar order is for 15 Boeing 787-8s, the smaller
variant of the wide-body, twin-engine jet.