By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., June 28 Jeffrey Katzenberg,
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc's chief executive, has been
hit with a proposed class action lawsuit over what a minority
shareholder called an "extraordinarily valuable" side deal he
struck as part of the $3.8 billion sale of the studio to Comcast
Corp.
Comcast, the owner of NBCUniversal and the largest U.S.
cable distributor, agreed in April to pay $41 in cash per
DreamWorks share and Katzenberg agreed to vote his controlling
stock for the deal, assuring investor approval. The deal for is
expected to close by the end of this year.
Monday's class action complaint by Ann Arbor City Employees
Retirement System, a DreamWorks shareholder, claims Katzenberg
breached his duty to minority shareholders by reaching a
lucrative consulting deal for himself.
Once the deal closes, Katzenberg will become the chairman of
DreamWorks New Media, which will oversee Awesomeness TV, an
online studio for teen-oriented content, and a 3-D animation
business.
While Katzenberg will only be paid $1 annually as a
consultant, he will also collect 7 percent of the profits from
DreamWorks New Media in perpetuity.
"Had Katzenberg not received the extraordinarily valuable
side deal, Comcast would have been required to increase the
merger price to secure Katzenberg's support," said the
complaint. The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Chancery in
Delaware, where DreamWorks Animation is incorporated.
A DreamWorks spokesman declined to comment.
The lawsuit said the profit-sharing deal violates the
DreamWorks charter, which requires minority shareholders receive
the same treatment in a merger as Katzenberg.
The lawsuit seeks damages from Katzenberg and a share of the
profits from his side deal. DreamWorks Animation was spun off
from DreamWorks Studios in 2004 with Katzenberg as CEO.
DreamWorks Studio was founded in 1994 by Katzenberg, Steven
Spielberg and David Geffen.
Shares of Comcast were up 0.3 percent at $62.63 and shares
of DreamWorks Animation were up 0.1 percent at $40.75 in midday
trade on Nasdaq.
The merger would combine DreamWorks' franchises such as
"Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda" with "Despicable Me" from Comcast's
Universal Pictures.
