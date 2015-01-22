(Adds details, background, share price)
Jan 22 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc will
cut about 500 jobs, more than a fifth of its workforce, and
produce one fewer movie a year as part of a major restructuring
after a string of box-office misses.
The company's shares rose 3.2 percent to $22 after the bell.
DreamWorks Animation plans to produce two feature films a
year, down from three, the company said on Thursday. The job
cuts will span all divisions of the studio and result in a
pre-tax charge of about $290 million.
Most of this charge will be incurred in the quarter ended
Dec. 31 and the remainder by 2016. DreamWorks, which had about
2,200 employees as of Dec. 31, 2013, expects to complete most of
the restructuring by the end of this year.
The maker of the "Shrek" and "Madagascar" franchises
unveiled the restructuring after negotiations to find a buyer
cooled. Early talks with SoftBank Corp and Hasbro Inc
ended shortly after they were reported in the latter
half of last year.
While rival studios have scored several box-office hits with
animated features, recent DreamWorks movies such as "Mr Peabody
& Sherman," "Turbo" and "Rise of the Guardians" have fallen shy
of expectations.
DreamWorks said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates
an impairment charge of about $55 million for the quarter ended
Dec. 31, related mainly to "Penguins of Madagascar" and "Mr.
Peabody and Sherman".
The company expects additional write-downs of about $25
million related to, among other things, capitalized costs,
investments and a non-cash expense in the range of $80 million
to $100 million.
DreamWorks said the restructuring would also include total
cash payments of about $110 million, including $60 million
related to severance, benefits and relocation costs.
The studio said it expects to save $30 million in pre-tax
cost in 2015 and about $60 million by 2017.
DreamWorks Vice-Chairman Lewis Coleman and Chief Operating
Officer Mark Zoradi would leave the company as part of the
restructuring, the studio said in the filing.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)