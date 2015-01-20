(Updates with comment from labor union, details)
By Mary Milliken
GLENDALE, Calif. Jan 19 DreamWorks Animation
SKG Inc has begun a round of layoffs, a labor union said
on Monday, while media reports indicated that up to 400
employees could be cut from the studio's workforce.
Months after talks to find a buyer sputtered and a few weeks
after high-level management changes, the studio run by Jeffrey
Katzenberg intends to "significantly reduce" the size of its
workforce, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing two people
familiar with the matter.
Variety said 150 to 400 employees could be affected at the
Glendale and Redwood City, California campuses of the studio
behind hit franchises like "How to Train Your Dragon," "Shrek"
and "Kung Fu Panda." DreamWorks Animation employs around 2,200
people.
A spokesman for DreamWorks Animation declined to comment on
the reports.
Some DreamWorks employees told their union, the Animation
Guild, last week that they had been let go.
"There are layoffs going on because I have had members call
me who have been laid off," said Steve Hulett, business
representative at the Animation Guild.
He wrote an email to the company last week requesting more
information, but had not yet received a reply.
Layoffs at DreamWorks Animation are expected to include
animators, story-board artists and other production personnel
and support, the L.A. Times and Variety reported.
The news comes two weeks after the studio appointed new
co-presidents of feature animation, Bonnie Arnold and Mireille
Soria, while its Chief Creative Officer Bill Damaschke stepped
down.
Katzenberg had been in talks about a potential sale of the
studio, but early discussions with SoftBank Corp in
September and with Hasbro Inc in November ended shortly
after they were reported.
During what are generally considered robust years for
animated features, the studio has suffered from big misses on
films like "Mr Peabody & Sherman," "Turbo" and "Rise of the
Guardians."
Last week, DreamWorks Animation received a piece of good
news - an Oscar nomination for best animated feature for "How to
Train Your Dragon 2."
