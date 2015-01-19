Jan 19 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc
plans a "substantial" number of layoffs, the Los Angeles Times
reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
In a move to cut operating costs, the Glendale,
California-based studio intends to "significantly reduce" the
size of its workforce, the LA Times said citing people, who
asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to
discuss the plans.
While the precise number of people who will lose their jobs
has yet to be finalized, the number is expected to exceed the
350 layoffs that occurred in 2003 after the studio shelved
production of the movie "Me and My Shadow," the report said.
Layoffs are expected to include animators, story-board
artists and other production personnel and support staff at the
studio's Glendale and Redwood City facilities, which employ
about 2,200 workers, the report said.
A spokesman for DreamWorks Animation declined to comment on
the report.
Earlier this month, the studio, which made the popular
"Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda" animated movie franchises, said it
had appointed new co-presidents of feature animation while its
Chief Creative Officer Bill Damaschke had stepped down.
Reuters had earlier reported in November that Hasbro Inc
was in early talks to buy Hollywood studio DreamWorks
Animation, citing a source familiar.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru and Mary Milliken,
editing by G Crosse)