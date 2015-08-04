Aug 4 Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a near 40 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by the box-office success of its only movie release of the year, "Home".

Net loss attributable to DreamWorks widened to $38.6 million, or 45 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $15.4 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $170.8 million from $122.3 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)