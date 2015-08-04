GM ceases operations in Venezuela after plant takeover
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
Aug 4 Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a near 40 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by the box-office success of its only movie release of the year, "Home".
Net loss attributable to DreamWorks widened to $38.6 million, or 45 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $15.4 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $170.8 million from $122.3 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
DETROIT, May 2 General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, the top three automakers in the United States, on Tuesday all posted lower new vehicle sales in April in a fresh sign the long boom cycle for the auto industry is losing steam.