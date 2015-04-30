* 1st-qtr selling and administrative costs jump 87 pct
* Reports loss of $0.64/share vs. est $0.45
* Revenue $166.5 mln vs est. $164.5 mln
By Anya George Tharakan
April 30 Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation
SKG Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss
as the company spends heavily on restructuring and diversifying
its business.
The company's selling and administrative expenses jumped 87
percent in the first quarter, mainly due to costs related to
expansion of its AwesomenessTV business and marketing of a new
television series.
Shares of DreamWorks, known for film franchises such as
"Shrek", "Madagascar" and "Kung Fu Panda", fell about 5 percent
to $24.70 in light extended trading on Thursday.
DreamWorks has been trying to diversify its business as it
faces fierce competition from other studios such as Universal
Pictures, the maker of "Despicable Me" series, and Warner Bros,
the producer of "The Lego Movie".
The company's unit AwesomenessTV, a channel targeted at
teens and young adults, inked a deal on Tuesday with Google
Inc's YouTube to release feature films over the next
two years. The first film under the deal is expected this fall.
DreamWorks, however, reported higher-than-expected revenue
for the quarter ended March 31, helped by the successful release
of "Home", its only film this year, and revenue from its "How to
Train Your Dragon" franchise.
"Home", starring singer Rihanna and Emmy-award winning actor
Jim Parsons, had one of the best openings for an original movie
made by DreamWorks, pulling in $54 million in its opening
weekend.
The film had grossed about $308 million worldwide as of
April 30, DreamWorks said on Thursday.
Net loss attributable to DreamWorks widened to $54.8
million, or 64 cents per share, from $42.9 million, or 51 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $166.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 45 cents per
share and revenue of $164.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
DreamWorks took a pretax charge of $31.9 million related to
job cuts, closure of its Redwood City studio in California and
reduction in its annual movie slate to two from three.
