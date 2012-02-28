DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc DWA.O posted a drop in quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates, and the movie studio is looking at the yet-to-be-released "Madagascar 3" to drive its 2012 results.

The movie studio reported net income of $24.3 million, or 29 cents per share, compared with $85.2 million, or 99 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue fell 21 percent to $219 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 32 cents a share on average, excluding items, on revenue of $207.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Puss In Boots," which has grossed about $535 million in worldwide box office to date, contributed $23.8 million of revenue in the quarter.

"Kung Fu Panda 2" contributed $49.6 million of revenue in the quarter, driven primarily by its home entertainment performance.

DreamWorks shares were down 4 percent at $18.79 in after-hours trading. The stock closed at $19.65 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; editing by Anil D'Silva)