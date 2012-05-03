* Q1 EPS $0.11
* Q1 rev up 26 pct to $136.1 mln vs est $133.5 mln
* Shares up 1 pct in aftermarket trade
May 2 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc
posted quarterly results that topped analysts' estimates, helped
primarily by the international box office performance and
domestic home video release of "Puss In Boots."
"Puss In Boots", which grossed about $554 million in
worldwide box office, contributed $73.6 million to the total
revenue for the first quarter.
The home video sales of "Puss In Boots", a spinoff of the
studio's popular Shrek movies, could come as a relief to
investors, who have seen shares of the company fall 10 percent
since it reported a sharp drop in profit in its fourth quarter.
The studio said its second-quarter results would be driven
by "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted," which is slated for
release in June. The movie will compete with Pixar Animation
Studio's "Brave". Pixar is owned by The Walt Disney Co.
However, "Madagascar 3" will be released late
internationally due to the summer Olympics, Lew Coleman, chief
financial officer said on a conference call.
DreamWorks' will release the movie in Australia, Italy,
Japan, Spain, Germany, UK and the Nordic region by the end of
2012.
Coleman expects the delay to affect the box office as well
as the DVD release, and said its distributors would spend more
on advertising i n the second quarter.
In February, DreamWorks had said it would produce only two
movies -- "Madagascar 3" and "Rise of the Guardians" -- instead
of its usual three this year due mainly to changes in its
release schedule.
Television revenue from "Kung Fu Panda 2" and home
entertainment revenue for "Puss In Boots" will also drive
second-quarter results, the company said.
The California-based animation studio said quarterly net
income was $9.1 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with $8.8
million or 10 cents a share, last year.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $136.1 million.
Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earning of 9
cents a share, on revenue of $133.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DreamWorks revenue beat analysts' estimates for the fourth
consecutive quarter.
Shares of the company were up 1 percent at $18.68 in
aftermarket trade on Wednesday. They closed at $18.46 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.