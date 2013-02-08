Feb 7 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc might
cut a maximum of 500 jobs from its 2,000 member workforce
following disappointing holiday results and delays to its film
lineup, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a
person familiar with the situation.
On Tuesday, the studio said in a statement that it would
push back the release of its film "Mr. Peabody & Sherman" to
March 2014, while "Me & My Shadow," originally slotted for a
2014 release, would return to development.
"The move of 'Mr. Peabody & Sherman' means that we will now
release two films in 2013, and we are adjusting our operating
infrastructure costs accordingly," DreamWorks Animation Chief
Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg said in the statement.
The Journal said that the job cuts were not expected to be
limited to the studio's headquarters in Glendale, California.
DreamWorks Animation could not be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular business hours.
Walt Disney Co, which purchased Pixar Animation
Studios in 2006, told Reuters on Wednesday that it had started
cost-cutting initiatives that might include layoffs at its
studio and other units.