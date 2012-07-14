By Ronald Grover
| July 14
July 14 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc,
the studio behind the "Shrek" franchise and this summer's
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted," is in talks with Sony
Pictures Entertainment about distributing its films, according
to a person with knowledge of the discussions.
Under a contract that expires next year, DreamWorks pays
Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures 8 percent of film
revenues generated at movie theaters and on DVD. Last year,
Paramount rejected a request from DreamWorks Animation CEO
Jeffrey Katzenberg to extend the agreement and lower the fee to
7 percent.
DreamWorks has told analysts that it intends to sign a new
agreement by mid-year to give it time to create marketing
campaigns needed for next year's films.
Few details have been agreed with Sony, and an
announcement is not expected soon, according to the source.
Katzenberg had sought to create his own distribution operation,
and may still agree only to have Sony distribute the films
internationally.
Paramount is said to average $50 million in revenues for
each DreamWorks film, after covering its costs, according to one
person with knowledge of the agreement.
Paramount's last DreamWorks release is "Rise of the
Guardians," a story in which Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and
Jack Frost save the world's children. It is scheduled for
release on Nov. 12.
DreamWorks Animation, which had a prior distribution
arrangement with Universal Pictures that expired in
2008, had decided against distributing its own films worldwide,
according to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the
news.
Katzenberg has talked in the past to Fox, a unit of News
Corp, and Warner Brothers, which is part of Time Warner
Inc.
DreamWorks and Sony had no comment. Paramount could not be
reached for comment.
Dreamworks Studios, Steven Spielberg's live action film
company, is a separate company whose films are released by Walt
Disney Co.