By Chandni Doulatramani
Nov 1 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc's
third-quarter results beat analysts' estimates, riding t he
international box office success of "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most
Wanted".
The company said Madagascar 3, which released in June, raked
in nearly $720 million worldwide, of which 70 percent was from
international markets.
With the release of the studio's next film, "Rise of the
Guardians", coming up later this month, investors are shifting
their focus to the film and its potential performance.
The animation film, which features the voices of Alec
Baldwin, Hugh Jackman and Jude Law among others, will release on
Nov. 21 in the United States. It is based on William Joyce's
"The Guardians of Childhood" book series, which tracks the
adventures of a carefree boy.
DreamWorks expects fourth-quarter results to be driven by
the film as well as the continued international success of
Madagascar 3 and its home video release.
Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, who co-founded
DreamWorks after he resigned from Walt Disney Co in
1994, said he expects Guardians to have a strong release in the
Thanksgiving weekend, but cautioned it might slow down for a
couple of weeks before picking up during Christmas.
Piper Jaffray analyst James Marsh said he expects the film
to gross about $150 million, much less than Madagascar 3's $216
million at the U.S. box office so far.
"Rise of the Guardians" is hard to gauge compared with
Madagascar 3, whose performance can be assessed by looking at
its prequel, Marsh said.
He added that the competitive environment is favorable for
DreamWorks in the fourth quarter, as there are fewer films being
released, compared with last year.
The animation studio behind the hugely successful "Shrek"
and "Kung Fu Panda" franchises said net income rose to $24.4
million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $19.7
million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which competes with Walt Disney Co's
Pixar among others, said revenue rose 16 percent to $186.3
million, a quarter of which came from Madagascar 3.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 11 cents per
share on revenue of $139.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Walt Disney said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy filmmaker
George Lucas's Lucasfilm Ltd and its "Star Wars" franchise for
$4.05 billion, a blockbuster deal that includes the surprise
promise of a new film in the series in 2015.
DreamWorks shares, which have risen about 13 percent in the
last six months, were up marginally at $20.90 in after-market
trading on Thursday. They closed at $20.61 on the Nasdaq.