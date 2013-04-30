* First-quarter EPS $0.07 vs est loss/share of $0.03
* Revenue down marginally to $134.6 mln vs est $99.1 mln
* Shares rise 9 pct after the bell
* Next up is "Turbo", a swift snail
By Chandni Doulatramani
April 30 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by the
worldwide success of its animated film, "The Croods", sending
its shares up 9 percent in after-hours trading.
"The Croods," which tracks a prehistoric family on a road
trip and features the voices of Nicholas Cage and Ryan Reynolds,
raked in nearly $479 million worldwide, of which about 66
percent was from international markets.
"The strength of our worldwide box office results from 'The
Croods' and over-performance in home video from both of our 2012
titles demonstrate success in DreamWorks Animation's core
business so far this year," Chief Operating Officer Ann Daly
said in a statement.
"The Croods" was released on March 22 and contributed $4
million in revenue for the January to March quarter. Most of
Dreamworks' share of theater ticket sales will be recorded in
the company's second quarter.
The success of "The Croods" follows the box-office debacle
of the company's previous release, "Rise of the Guardians," that
forced it to write down $165 million and report in February its
first quarterly loss in almost six years.
Despite the writedown, "Guardians" home video sales beat
expectations in the first quarter, as did "Madagascar 3:
Europe's Most Wanted," Morningstar analyst Michael Corty said.
"The strong home video performance for 'Rise of the
Guardians' is what stood out most," Corty said.
Hollywood studios have grappled with a declining home video
market for years as DVDs fell out of favor and the industry
encouraged digital sales. DreamWorks saw the pattern reversing
when its home entertainment sales increased at the end of 2012
and the upward trend continued in early 2013, CEO Jeffrey
Katzenberg said.
"All arrows were starting to head north," Katzenberg said in
an interview. "Then the specific performance of 'Guardians'
outperformed even that."
Digital sales lifted the total, COO Daly said on a
conference call with analysts. DreamWorks made digital versions
available a couple weeks before physical discs, she said.
DreamWorks' next animated feature film, "Turbo", scheduled
to release on July 17, tracks the story of a garden snail who
dreams of becoming the fastest snail in the world.
The company said it hopes to benefit from "Turbo", which
features the voices of Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg and Samuel
Jackson, in the third quarter.
The movie, however, will face stiff competition from
"Monsters University", "Epic", "Despicable Me 2" and "The Smurfs
2", all of which will release between May and July.
DreamWorks' net income fell to $5.6 million, or 7 cents per
share, for the first quarter, from $9.1 million, or 11 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to $134.6 million.
Analysts expected a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of
$99.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DreamWorks shares rose 9 percent to $20.98 in after-market
trading on Tuesday. The stock has risen about 9 percent in the
last three months.