LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Dreamworks Animation's
green ogre Shrek will star in a family entertainment
attraction that will open in London in the summer of 2015, the
first of six attractions based on the blockbuster movie
franchise that will be built over nine years.
Dreamworks licensed Shrek and other characters to Madame
Tussauds and Legoland owner Merlin Entertainment, which
will build and operate the 20,000 square foot attraction called
"Shrek's Far Far Away Adventure," the companies on Monday. It
will be located on London's South Bank, the site of the London
Eye Ferris wheel and other tourist spots.
Visitors will walk through scenes with live interactive
entertainment that tell a story based on Shrek. They also can
meet the ogre and other characters from Dreamworks movie
franchises including "Madagascar," "Kung Fu Panda," and "How to
Train Your Dragon."
The Shrek attractions give Dreamworks another way to earn
revenue from its popular characters as the company diversifies
its business beyond the big screen.
"These will be very high-profile Dreamworks-branded
locations," Dreamworks Animation chief executive Jeffrey
Katzenberg said in an interview. "They are very valuable for us
to be able to find new ways to really engage with our audience
and the fans of our movies and our characters."