July 31 DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc's quarterly results missed analysts' estimates as sales fell sharply, sending its shares down 8 percent in after-market trading on Tuesday.

DreamWorks, the studio behind the "Shrek" franchise, also said it is leaning towards using a studio partner to distribute its films as opposed to self distributing.

The company had said it was discussing a new distribution agreement with studios to replace its expiring agreement with Paramount Pictures.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that DreamWorks is in talks with Sony Pictures Entertainment about distributing its films.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $12.8 million, or 15 cents per share, from $34.1 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 25 percent to $162.8 million, below analysts' expectations of $186.2 million.

DreamWorks' latest movie, "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" contributed about $54.8 million to its quarterly revenue.

"Puss In Boots" brought in $22.8 million, driven primarily by home entertainment, while "Kung Fu Panda 2" accounted for $46.4 million, backed mainly by U.S. domestic pay television.

DreamWorks shares were down $1.60 at $17.60 in after-market trading. They had closed at $19.20 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.