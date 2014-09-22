BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Germany's Siemens does not foresee any further significant acquisitions in oil and gas equipment following its agreement to buy Dresser Rand for $7.6 billion, it said.
"We do believe now with Rolls Royce and Dresser-Rand we have the gap closed so we would not expect any material acquisition in the next years on this one," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told a conference call for analysts and journalists.
Siemens in May agreed to buy the energy gas turbine and compressor business of Britain's Rolls-Royce. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.