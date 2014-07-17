FRANKFURT, July 17 German engineering group Siemens has been preparing an offer to acquire U.S.-based compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand, German magazine Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing sources close to Siemens.

It said Siemens had mandated Lazard to put together an offer for Dresser-Rand, which has a market value of $4.6 billion, and would consider a hostile takeover if necessary.

Siemens declined to comment on the report. Dresser-Rand was not immediately available. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)