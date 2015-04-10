BRUSSELS, April 10 European Union antitrust
regulators have resumed their scrutiny of Siemens'
offer for U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group
and will decide by July 24 whether to clear the $7.6
billion deal.
The European Commission halted its investigation on March 19
while waiting for Siemens to provide some important information.
The probe was restarted on March 27, according to a filing on
the EU authority's site.
Siemens had previously said that it was still on track to
close the deal before or in the summer despite the delay.
The Commission is concerned that the deal will reduce
competition as the merged company would compete only with
General Electric in turbo compressors and drivers for
trains. [ID:nL5N0VN4EP>
Such worries could force Siemens to offer concessions in
return for regulatory clearance.
