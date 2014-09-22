* Bids $83 per share in agreed deal
* Sulzer withdraws from contest
* Sells stake in household appliance JV for 3 bln euros
* Siemens shares down 0.4 percent
By Georgina Prodhan and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Germany's Siemens AG
has agreed to buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker
Dresser-Rand Group Inc for $7.6 billion in cash, paying
a relatively rich price to belatedly beef up its presence in the
U.S. shale oil and gas industry.
The acquisition, which ranks among the biggest in the
history of the industrial group, will strengthen Siemens'
position in the United States, its weakest region, and bring it
nearer catching up with rival General Electric Co.
Siemens' oil and gas revenue will increase to around $11
billion, including the acquisition of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc's
energy gas turbine and compressor business, announced in
May, from less than $7 billion before the two deals.
Analysts saw the deal - which coincided with another major
German buy in the United States, Merck KGaA's agreed
purchase of Sigma-Aldrich Corp, as strategic, but said
the price looked high.
It gave Dresser-Rand an enterprise value of about 16 times
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), about twice that of its peers.
"Siemens has largely missed out on the U.S. oil & gas ...
boom over the past years," JPMorgan capital goods analyst
Andreas Willi wrote in a note on Monday. "Siemens' increase in
exposure comes potentially late in the cycle and value creation
from this deal may have to depend very much on execution."
GE has spent $14 billion on acquisitions in the oil and gas
field since 2007 and has built up a business there worth about
$17 billion.
Siemens shares closed down 0.4 percent at 95.97 euros,
broadly in line with European blue-chip stocks as a whole
.
Siemens Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser denied Siemens
was pushed into bidding for Dresser-Rand because the U.S. group
was about to agree a merger with Swiss pump maker Sulzer AG
, whose Chairman Peter Loescher is a former Siemens CEO
whom Kaeser ousted.
Sulzer said on Monday it had ended talks with Dresser-Rand.
Siemens said its $83 per share bid was unanimously supported
by Dresser-Rand's board of directors. While GE had also made
contact with Dresser-Rand, it is unlikely the company would now
pursue a bid, a person familiar with the matter said.
The offer was 32 percent above Dresser-Rand's six-month
average share price. Dresser-Rand had closed on Friday at
$79.91, buoyed by weeks of takeover speculation.
Brian Langenberg, an analyst at Langenberg & Co, said
Dresser was a good asset and arch-rival GE "should at least make
sure Siemens is paying a full price." He added: "There may not
be anything more to do here, but if there's something to do, GE
would try it."
GE in June beat Siemens in a bidding war for the energy
business of France's Alstom in a $16.9 billion deal.
SLOWING GROWTH
Annual capital expenditure on oil, gas and coal equipment
has more than doubled in real terms since 2000 and surpassed
$950 billion in 2013, according to the International Energy
Agency. But JPMorgan estimated spending growth would slow to 4.7
percent this year and could decline in 2015.
Kaeser said Siemens' investment would pay off in the long
term and said Dresser-Rand's large client base and the fact that
half its sales are in high-margin services meant it would
contribute to profits from day one.
"This industry does not count by quarter or year. This
counts for a long period of time," he told analysts and
journalists on a conference call. "We do agree the price has
been on the high side but, then again, it matters more what
value we created."
Unconventional gas, including shale and "tight" gas, already
accounts for about 60 percent of production in the United
States, where it is driving a wave of reindustrialision as the
country approaches energy independence.
In Europe, where Siemens makes most of its sales,
governments have eschewed shale gas exploration for
environmental reasons and traditional power providers are
suffering from weak demand and energy policy upheaval.
Siemens embarked on a corporate overhaul in May dubbed
"Vision 2020," seeking to make up ground on more profitable
competitors such as Switzerland's ABB Ltd as well as
GE, while reducing its exposure to more cyclical consumer
businesses where it has had limited success.
As part of that drive, Siemens said it had also agreed to
sell its stake in household appliances joint venture BSH to
partner Robert Bosch, bringing in 3 billion euros
($3.9 billion) to help finance the Dresser-Rand deal.
The group said it expects to close the deal by summer 2015
and aims to wrap up the sale of its BSH stake in the first half
of 2015, ending a more than 45-year alliance in household
appliances.
Siemens has had a chequered history in consumer markets. It
sold its mobile phone business last decade, which later went
bust. It exited the Fujitsu Siemens Computers joint
venture in 2009 and spun off light-bulb maker Osram in 2013.
BSH will pay out 250 million euros to each of its owners
before the transaction is completed.
Goldman Sachs Group, Deutsche Bank and
Lazard Ltd advised Siemens on the Dresser-Rand
transaction, while Latham & Watkins served as legal adviser.
Morgan Stanley and Zaoui & Co acted as financial advisors
to Dresser-Rand, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP were legal counsel.
(1 US dollar = 0.7800 euro)
