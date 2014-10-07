BRIEF-Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on financial restructuring plan
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
Oct 7 Drewex SA w upadlosci ukladowej
* Says its creditors accepted company's proposal of arrangements presented in July
* Says on the meeting held on Oct. 6, a number of 44 creditors voted for company's proposal, one was against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
SAO PAULO, April 19 Declining borrowing costs in Brazil will help local companies cut their debt and speed up refinancing efforts with creditors, even if they fail to jump-start economic growth in the short run, Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Wednesday.