Feb 13 Drew Industries Inc, which makes components for recreational vehicles (RV) and manufactured homes, posted lower - than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher material and production costs.

"The short-term factors which adversely affected Drew's fourth-quarter results were almost entirely related to the RV segment," the company said in a statement.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a profit of $4.1 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with $3.1 million, or 14 cents per share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 50 percent to $160 million.

Three analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 20 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the White Plains, New York-based company, which have gained 42 percent of their value in the last six months, closed at $26.54 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.