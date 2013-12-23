By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 20 Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV
lost a bid on Friday to dismiss a lawsuit by traders
accusing it of illegally manipulating the price of cotton
futures in 2011.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan dismissed one
claim in the proposed class action, but largely allowed the
lawsuit to move forward.
Carter said the traders' claims "lead to a reasonable
inference that defendants caused the alleged artificial prices
in the cotton futures market during the May and July 2011
contract periods."
Representatives for Netherlands-based Louis Dreyfus did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. Christopher
Lovell, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, declined comment.
The lawsuit has been watched closely by the commodities
sector since it was filed last year by Mark Allen, a former
senior trader at Louis Dreyfus rival Glencore Xstrata Plc.
The case stemmed from upheaval in the cotton market in 2011,
when prices hit their highest levels since the U.S. Civil War in
the 1860S and then fell by more than half by July.
The lawsuit contended that Louis Dreyfus cornered the market
and kept prices of IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc
cotton futures contracts expiring in May and July 2011
artificially high.
The traders accused Louis Dreyfus of "uneconomically"
overpaying for cotton and forcing deliveries, "that could have
been satisfied more cheaply in the cash market."
Allen, who lost his job at Glencore in November 2011 after
the firm lost more than $300 million in the market, filed the
first proposed class action. Other traders and speculators
followed, and the cases were consolidated.
An amended complaint accused Louis Dreyfus of market
manipulation and aiding and abetting under the Commodity
Exchange Act, Sherman Act antitrust violations, and unjust
enrichment.
In moving to dismiss, Louis Dreyfus argued the plaintiffs
had not presented enough facts to show it had the ability to
influence market prices.
In his ruling, Carter said that, if all the traders claimed
was that Louis Dreyfus had large long positions and stood for
delivery without going to the cash markets, "there would be
little need to explore the manipulation claim any further."
But he added the traders' case went further by claiming
Louis Dreyfus worsened market congestion by adding to their long
positions in recognition that it already held positions beyond
the amount of available certified corn.
"These allegations, if true, when coupled with the other
alleged conduct could demonstrate a squeeze through exacerbation
of a congested market and, in turn, the ability to influence
market prices," Carter wrote.
The judge dismissed one set of claims asserting unjust
enrichment, saying that, even if futures contracts did not
preclude such a claim, the traders had not alleged enough of a
relationship to Louis Dreyfus.
The case is In Re: Term Commodities Cotton Futures
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
12-cv-05126.