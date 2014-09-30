NEW YORK, Sept 30 Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV swayed a U.S. judge on Tuesday to narrow a lawsuit by traders accusing it of illegally manipulating the price of cotton futures in 2011.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan dismissed one of two claims brought under the Sherman Act, a federal antitrust law, and warned the plaintiffs they faced a "delicate factual balance" on the remaining claims.

The ruling marked a change in position for the judge, who in an earlier ruling in December allowed both Sherman Act claims to proceed.

The judge, however, declined to go further and dismiss the rest of the lawsuit, including a claim that Louis Dreyfus's manipulative conduct violated the Commodities Exchange Act.

But while Carter said he would not dismiss that claim yet, saying it was too early in the litigation, he wrote that certain facts if they developed in the record could ultimately impose a "swift, fatal blow" to the plaintiffs' case.

The judge also said he would allow the defendants to seek to have the case thrown out entirely following document exchanges and depositions, ahead of any motion by the plaintiffs to certify the class action. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Neither a spokeswoman for Netherlands-based Louis Dreyfus nor Christopher Lovell, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, responded immediately to requests for comment.

Filed in 2012, the lawsuit has been closely by the commodities sector. It was launched by Mark Allen, a former senior trader at Louis Dreyfus rival Glencore Xstrata Plc.

The case stemmed from upheaval in the cotton market in 2011, when prices hit their highest levels since the 1860s and the U.S. Civil War and then shed more than half their value by July.

The traders accused Louis Dreyfus of "uneconomically" overpaying for cotton and forcing deliveries "that could have been satisfied more cheaply in the cash market."

Allen, who lost his job at Glencore in November 2011 after the firm lost more than $300 million in the market, filed the first proposed class action. Other traders and speculators followed and the cases were consolidated.

The case is In Re: Term Commodities Cotton Futures Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, 12-cv-05126. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)