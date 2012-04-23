* Orders jump 19 pct, backlog at $1.4 bln
* Q2 EPS $0.13 vs est of $0.04
* CEO says spring season in full swing
By Michelle Conlin and A. Ananthalakshmi
April 23 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest
publicly traded homebuilder in the United States, reported
stronger than-expected-earnings and a third straight quarterly
jump in new home orders as the company continues to gain market
share.
The company - which tends to focus on first-time home buyers
- said the robust sales pace has continued through the first
half of April.
The company also said it expects stronger closings and
profitability in the second half of their fiscal year, which
ends in September, helped by the fact that it is selling larger
homes to customers that are looking to upgrade their current
quarters.
"Someone flipped the switch on our buyers," said Chief
Executive Donald Tomnitz on Monday's earnings conference call.
Springtime for homebuilders is the equivalent of Christmas for
retailers - prime selling season - and orders are closely
tracked as a major clue as to the health of the housing market.
Horton's orders jumped 19 percent to 5,899 homes for the
quarter ended March 31, a sharp contrast to the 23 percent
decline in the year-ago period.
The cancellation rate during the quarter was 22 percent -
close to its pre-downturn rate, the company said, indicating
that fewer prospective buyers are backing out of sales and the
new home market may be stabilizing.
"I think this will probably be as good as it gets from the
builders," said Stephen East, an analyst with ISI Group.
"Virtually every metric we looked at was solid."
In March, Lennar Corp, the third-largest U.S.
homebuilder, also reported a sharp rise in new orders.
D.R. Horton's results come amid a string of recent data that
has provided mixed signals about what has been a choppy,
stop-and-go housing recovery.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. home resales fell in March but
the supply of properties tightened and prices edged higher.
Consumers remain skittish as they face a shaky labor market,
high gas prices and a volatile U.S. economy.
Johns Burns Real Estate consultants finds it is now cheaper
to own than to rent in many U.S. markets, with mortgage rates
near record lows and inventories near record highs. Still,
studies show many first-time homebuyers are saddled with student
debt and a big chunk of their paychecks are gobbled up by rent,
so they are shut out of homebuying altogether.
CUSTOMER MIX CHANGING
On Monday's D.R. Horton earnings conference call, Chief
Executive Donald Tomnitz pointed out that more of its home sales
are drifting away from the company's traditional first-time home
buyer towards the move-up buyer.
More than half of Horton's customers are first-time buyers,
but the company said it is increasingly selling to clients
looking to trade up from their current home, which pushed up the
company's average sales price 7 percent to $222,700.
D.R. Horton's homes range from $90,000 starter townhouses to
$600,000 custom Colonials.
Tomnitz pointed out that his company's results are not
indicative of a robust housing recovery but rather of a
market-share grab.
He also said that his sales agents are reporting that an
increasing number of buyers are former homeowners who lost their
homes to short sales and foreclosures and who are now coming
back into the market.
The company may earn enough money this fiscal year to
realize gains from deferred tax assets.
D.R. Horton is still working with first-time buyers - it has
opened a Homebuying Club with credit counselors and financial
planners to help debtors clean up their family balance sheets so
they can one day own a D.R. Horton home.
Horton's net income rose to $40.6 million, or 13 cents per
share, from $27.8 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago.
Analysts expected earnings of 4 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the quarter ended December 31, it topped expectations
with net income of 9 cents versus a mean estimate of net income
of 5 cents per share.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company's shares fell 2.7
percent to $14.96 in mid-day trading as the broader U.S. stock
market fell.