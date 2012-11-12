* 4th quarter EPS $0.30 vs estimated $0.28
* 4th quarter orders up 24 pct
* Shares down about 3 pct
By Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty and Michelle Conlin
Nov 12 D.R. Horton Inc, the biggest U.S.
home builder, posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit as
its net sales rose 21 percent, closing its most profitable
fiscal year since the housing peak in 2006.
Low rates and falling inventories have helped lift sales for
U.S. homebuilders as a whole. D.R. Horton is helped by its broad
range of clients across a broad swath of the United States.
"They have the most diverse geographic footprint in the
industry and just know how to read the entire market," said
Williams Financial analyst David Williams.
The company's fourth quarter sales were strong, but its
shares were down about 3 percent in afternoon trading because
D.R. Horton is not improving its profit margin as sales ramp up,
raising questions about whether it can keep a lid on growing
costs as the market improves.
"What we would like to hear is if there is a possibility
that there can be incremental improvement on the margins," said
Megan McGrath, an analyst at research firm MKM Partners
There is also the perception among some that home builder
valuations are puffed up.
For a solid year now, the sector has been on a spectacular
tear, with Horton's shares up 65 percent.
Many of Horton's rivals, including PulteGroup Inc
and Lennar Corp, have also reported strong quarterly
results.
Not every home builder is benefiting equally from growing
demand, however. Horton's smaller rival, Beazer Homes USA Inc
, has been one of the industry's poorest performers. On
Monday, it reported an 11 percent increase in quarterly revenue.
But its net loss widened as it recorded a debt extinguishment
charge of $42.4 million.
Beazer Homes shares were down 13 percent at $14.46 in
afternoon trading.
Horton has long focused on first time buyers in poorer
communities, even going so far as to repair the credit of buyers
so they can qualify to purchase a home. About 59
percent of Horton's customers use the company's in-house
mortgage lending unit to finance their new properties.
Since the housing crash, Horton has also started to focus on
buyers moving up to better properties in wealthier communities
who spend more on custom designs and add-on features. The
company's prices now span a range from $90,000 to $600,000.
"We don't want to leave that move-up buyer to any of our
competitors," said Chief Executive Officer Donald Tomnitz on an
earnings call with analysts on Monday.
Horton said its fourth quarter sales order backlog of homes
under contract rose 49 percent from the same quarter last year
to 7,240 homes.
ORDERS STRONG
Fort Worth, Texas-based Horton said net sales orders
increased 24 percent to 5,276 homes. The value of net sales
orders rose 35 percent to $1.3 billion.
"They delivered strong orders. That has been the important
part of the story," said Stephen East, an analyst with ISI
Group.
Risks abound for home builders, most notably in the labor
markets. Home prices can only rise so much without employment
and wage growth.
"I still don't see a lot of jobs being created," said
Tomnitz. "Potential layoffs in a number of industries -
especially the defense industry - could adversely affect our
business."
Horton's net income rose to $100.1 million, or 30 cents per
share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $35.7 million, or 11
cents per share, a year earlier.
Homebuilding revenue rose to $1.3 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 28 cents per
share, on revenue of $1.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.